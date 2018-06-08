  • Download mobile app

08 Jun 2018, Edition - 1060, Friday

Coimbatore

Plot to kill PM shocking and serious: Tamilisai

Covai Post Network

June 8, 2018

COIMBATORE: The alleged plot by Maoists to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi is really shocking and serious, BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit President Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Friday. “It is really shocking. In politics opposition should not be looked up as an enemy,” Tamilisai told reporters in response to a question on the reported threat to eliminate the Prime Minister.

Stating that the letter contained very serious issues, including to monitor the movement of Modi and road shows to finish him off, as was done to Rajiv Gandhi, she said that both the police and intelligence wing should take the issue very seriously and deal with the extremist force with iron hand.

“As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned certain forces are planning to make the State as a battle ground and readying people by going to villages,” she said.

Stating that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu was deteriorating, she said that police should concentrate to bring the situation back to normality, particularly increasing incidents of chain snatching.

With regard to opening of Sterlite as claimed by its official, Tamilisai said that the State Government has categorically said that the factory was closed permanently. “The Centre will do its duty in this regard,” she added.

