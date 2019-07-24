Plumbers union to make aerators for proper water management

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : As part of the nationwide water management campaign by Indian Plumbing Association (IPA), its local chapter is making available aerators cross the city for the benefit of residents to prevent the water going waste.

The IPA has decided to save about 130 crore litres of water by using aerators this year across the country and Coimbatore chapter will set up kiosks at strategic locations in the city to demonstrate water saving benefit of aerators and how it can be fixed easily by any individual, its chairman T Manickam told reporters here Wednesday.

Aerators are small attachments that are fixed inside the faucet and can be installed into the faucets of wash basin and kitchen sinks.

Stating that the water requirement of the city stands at 247 ld and the demand-supply gap in the next five years will grow by 25 per cent. By using aerators, the city can save about 5 crore litres of water.

The aerators will help save water to the tune of almost 40 per cent and IPA will make the device available to the public at cost price of Rs15, so that the public can procure and install it in their residence, he said.

IPA will also target hospitals, hotels, institutions, schools and hostels for aerators to be installed, Manickam said.