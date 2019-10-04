PMK seeks CBI inqiury in NEET impersonation

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : PMK youth wing president, Anbumani Ramadoss Friday sought a CBI inquiry into the controversial impersonation in NEET, as nearly 50 such cases have been reported.

CBI should inquire into the incidents not only this year, but also last year, Anbumani told reporters replying to a specific question on the issue here.

On banner culture, he said that State Government should have avoided thebanners during the visit of Chinese President and Prime Minister at Mamallapuram.

The banners and advertising culture was not not necessary particularly for political parties and the Governments and there was no no such culture in Foreign countries, he pointed out.

Stating that he was on his way to Erode to create awareness about climate change and global warming by ‘Pasumai Thayagam’, he said that both the Centre and State government should take take preventive measures and declare a ‘Climate change emergency.’

Anbumani also condemned earth mining in Thadagam area on the city outskirts by brick kilns and urged the Government should take stringent action against the culprits.