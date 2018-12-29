PMK seeks resignation of Health Minister and deparment officials on HIV issue

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : PMK on Saturday sought the resignation of Tamil Nadu health minister Vijayabhaskar owning moral responsibility for negligence and not not protecting the women from HIV infection transfusions.

PMK is holding its State executive and General Council here to take stock political situation and discuss other major issues confronting Tamil Nadu.

Briefing reporters about the programme, PMK Youth wing president, Anbumani Ramadoss said that HIV and Hepatitis test should be done by the blood banks during the blood donations.

The HIV infected blood was transfused to a pregnant woman from Sathur and another woman from Chennai and as a doctor it was not not acceptable to me and a big mistake from the part of health department.

Owning moral responsibility, the State Heath Minister, Vijayabhaskar and senior health department officials should tender their resignations, he said.

Statinng that the government should not not allow the expansion of NLC, Anbumani said that the Govenrment should at least talk to the farmers, who are agitating against the installation of high owe lines in the field.

He accused Tamil Nadu government of favouring Sterlite management, which was not not caring the court and senior legal luminaries should be appointed to argue the case in Supreme Court.

On the entry of film star, Rajanikanth to politics, Anbumani said that mere announcement was not not enough, “Let him enter politics, we will see and respond” he said.