25 Jul 2019, Edition - 1472, Thursday
Coimbatore

Podanur St Marks Church centenary postal cover released

Covai Post Network

July 25, 2019

Coimbatore : Coimbatore, Jul 25: A special postal cover to mark the centenary celebrations of CSI St Mark’s Church in Podanur was released by Western Region Post Master General Sheuli Burman yesterday.

Burman said the church had not only contributed to the development of the community in and around it, but also carried out many social activities.

She said the church had done a lot of work towards fulfilling the basic need of water for the people in the area.

Coimbatore Bishop Timothy Ravinder lauded the postal department for recognising what was a monumental symbol.

About the common thread between the postal department and the work of the church, he mentioned how both were serving people and taking the nation forward.

He also unveiled the centenary plaque on the occasion.

