Police recover sickle used in murder of Hindu Munnani functionary

A sickle reportedly used for killing a Hindu Munnani functionary in September last year, was today retrieved from a drainage water disposal yard in Ukkadam in the city.

Based on the information given by Subair, one of the murder accused arrested recently, the investigating agency CBCID, was carrying out search for the weapon for the last one week in the yard.

Munnani spokesperson, C Sasikumar was murdered on September 22 last year by a four member gang, while he was returning home around 11 pm and Special Investigation Division of CBCID had arrested Abu Thahir and Saddam Hussain earler and Subair was arrested on October 11.

Subair is said to have confessed to the murder, while in seven days police custody and based on information search was on to flush out two sickles used in the murder, which were thrown in the yard.

After removing slush and other solid waste from the yard, CBCID succeeded to recover one sickle this afternoon and search was on for another, police said.

CBCID is likely to show the sickle to Subair for confirmation and manhunt was on for two more accused–Mubarak and Kani, police said.