Policy covering  Coronavirus (Covid-19) Treatment launched.

Coimbatore : Manipal Cigna Health Insurance Company Ltd, today announced the launch of its ‘ArogyaSanjeevani Policy, ManipalCigna’ in line with IRDAI’s issued guidelines for a standard health cover policy.

The product is specially designed to ensure that quality healthcare remains accessible and affordable to millions of people in India, especially in times when medical expenses are getting beyond everyone’s reach.

The company is a joint venture between Manipal Group, an eminent player in the field of healthcare delivery and higher education, U.S. based global health service leader, Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI), and Indian conglomerate TTK Group.

The policy is a simplified product that provides an essential health cover of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakhs for medical treatment of illnesses and injuries requiring in-patient hospitalization including for infectious diseases like Coronavirus (Covid-19) or similar such diseases.

It also provides cover for listed modern treatments and procedures in addition,

the product offers pre-hospitalization, post-hospitalization, AYUSH treatment, all day-care treatments, road ambulance, cumulative bonus in case of no claim and medical expenses if the insured undergoes a cataract surgery.

The product also provides a family discount of 15 per cent for covering 2 and more family members under the single individual policy to make it more affordable for families.

There is an additional Online Renewal Discount of 3% p.a. from first renewal onwards, if the premium is received through NACH or Standing Instruction (where payment is made either by direct debit of bank account or credit card). the Company Managing Director and CEO, Prasun Sikdar said in a release.