Poll alliance to be discussed on day three of Central Commitee meetting: CPIM

Coimbatore : The issue of alliance for the coming Lok Sabha and various State Assembly polls will be discussed at the Central Committee meeting scheduled from October six in Delhi, CPIM Politburo member, G Ramakrishnan said today.

When pointed out that its major ally CPI has already sounded at looking for alliance with Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, which expected to go to the polls by year end, Ramakrishnan said that CPIM has so far not not decided on the alliance strategy.

The issue will be discussed at the 3-day Central Committee meeting at Delhi both for nation wide alliance for Assembly and Lok Sabha, he said.

On the issue involving Tamil Nadu BJP President, Tamilisai Soundarrajan and a research student, Louis Sophia during the flight and Tuticorin airport, Ramakrishnan said that it did not augur well for the stature of a State president of a National party.

However, attributing terror link to the incident was not acceptable, he said.

Ramakrishnan said the party is supporting the Sept 18 agitation organised by various organisataions, against the awarding 26 years contract to French firmSuez for operation and maintenance of drinking water in Coimbatore City Corporation.

The contract given to a foreign firm will definitely have advers effect on the people as the water will become a commercial commodity once taken over by the French firm, he said.

On the ongoing strike by NTC workers, Ramakrishnan said that both Centre and State governments should take steps to arrive at an amicable Solution with regard to their demand of wage revision.