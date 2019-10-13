Pollachi-Coimbatore, Palani-Coimabtore  passengers from Oct 15

October 13, 2019
Coimbatore : Union Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal will inaugurate the Pollachi–Coimbatore-Pollachi passenger on October 15 through video-conferencing from Delhi.
The inaugural special will run in open timings.
Train No. 56184 Pollachi–Coimbatore Passenger will depart from Pollachi at .30 AM and reach Coimbatore at 08.45 PM on the same day.
Train No. 56183 Coimbatore-Pollachi Passenger will depart from Coimbatore at 5.40 AM and reach Pollachi a 7.05 AM. on the same day.
Stoppage of these six day per week (except Sunday) will be at Kinathukadavu
and Podanur, a railway release said Sunday.
Goyal will also flag off Train no 56610/56609
Palani-Coimbatore-Palani passenger.
Train No.56610 Palani-Coimbatore Passenger will leave Palani at 10.45 AM and reach Coimbatore at 14.15 hrs., while Coimbatore-Palani Passenger will leave Coimbatore at 1.45 PM. and reach Palani at 4.40 PM.
This will be a daily service.
Stoppages: Pushpattur, Madathuakkulam, Udumalaipettai,Gomangalam, Pollachi Junction, Kinathukadavu and Podanur.