13 Oct 2019, Edition - 1552, Sunday
Travel

Coimbatore

Pollachi-Coimbatore, Palani-Coimabtore  passengers from Oct 15

Covai Post Network

October 13, 2019

Coimbatore : Union Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal will inaugurate the Pollachi–Coimbatore-Pollachi passenger on October 15 through video-conferencing from Delhi.

The inaugural special will run in open timings.

Train No. 56184 Pollachi–Coimbatore Passenger will depart from Pollachi at .30 AM and reach Coimbatore at 08.45 PM o­n the same day.

Train No. 56183  Coimbatore-Pollachi Passenger will depart from Coimbatore at 5.40 AM and reach Pollachi a 7.05 AM. on the same day.

Stoppage of these six day per week (except Sunday) will be at Kinathukadavu
and Podanur, a railway release said Sunday.

Goyal will also flag off Train no 56610/56609
Palani-Coimbatore-Palani passenger.

Train No.56610 Palani-Coimbatore Passenger will leave Palani at 10.45 AM and reach Coimbatore at 14.15 hrs., while Coimbatore-Palani Passenger will leave Coimbatore at 1.45 PM. and reach Palani at 4.40 PM.

This will be a daily service.

Stoppages: Pushpattur, Madathuakkulam, Udumalaipettai,Gomangalam, Pollachi Junction, Kinathukadavu and Podanur. 

