Pollachi sexual harassment case shifted to Coimbatore Mahila court

Coimbatore : The sensational Pollachi sexual harassment case was Tuesday transferred to Mahila court here.

As the hearing in the case came up for hearing in the District Sessions Court all the five accused were produced before Judge R Shaktivel and posted the case for February 25 and transferred the case to Mahila Court.

The accused were given charge sheet copies during the last hearing after the investigating agency, CBI filing the charge sheet against the accused on May 24 last year.

All the accused–Thirunavukkarasu, Satheesh, Sabarirajan, Vasanthkumar and Manivannan–were brought amid tight security for producing before Shaktivel.

The case was that the four men had reportedly stripped a 17-year old girl student in a van and videographed and snatched the gold ornament on February 12 last after blackmailing her in Pollachi, 35 Kms from here. Besides four, another person was arrested in the case reportedly being the kingpin.

Tamil Nadu government had transferred the case from CB-CID to CBI. .