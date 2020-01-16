Pongal celebrated in elephant camp at Thekkampatty, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Jan 16 Even as Mattu Pongal (decorating and respecting bulls that work in agricultural farms), elephants in the rejuvenation camp in Thekkampatti near Mettupalayam in the district, also got the

taste and feeling of the celebrations, today.

A total of 28 elephants from temple and mutts across Tamil Nadu are in the camp as part of rejuvenation, with treatment and providing much needed rest, which started from December 15 and ending February 1.

As farmers were busy celebrating the pongal for the bulls, which played a major role by working hard to help them to raise crops, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, along with Fores Department organised the

“elephant pongal” in the camp.

The visitors who thronged the camp, being a holiday, witnessed the “Gaja Pooja” after giving a shower bath in the River Bhavani and decorated them with flowers, sugar canes, banana plantation and coconut. The mahouts and other staff looking after the elephants were given new dresses, like dhotis and towels.

Pongal (a sweet porridge with rice and jaggery, raisin and cashew nut) was prepared) and given to the elephants.