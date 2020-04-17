  • Download mobile app
17 Apr 2020
Coimbatore

Positives declining day by day in Coimbatore, Tirupur

Covai Post Network

April 17, 2020

Coimbatore: The Coronavirus incidents are coming down day by day in Coimbatore and Tirupur districts, due to successful preventive
measures to check the spread, a top Tamil Nadu Government official said today.

Since there is very less positive reports for the last couple of days, the districts will  befree of Covid-19, Principal Secretary and head of Special
Task Team for districts of Coimbatore, Nilgiris and Tirupur, Kumar Jayanth told reporters at nearby Mettupalayam.

Kumar Jayanth visited Mettuplayam area, as nearly 40 persons from there reported positive fo Covid-19 and declared as Red Zone.

In view of this,the people should follow strictly the social distancing and wear face masks while coming out, he said. 

