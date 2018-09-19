  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
19 Sep 2018, Edition - 1163, Wednesday

  • Congress President Ghulam Ahmed Mir said that Congress will protect Article 35A if voted to power
  • Ex-Malaysia Prime Minister arrested for $628 million corruption charge
  • Bhima Koregaon case: Hearing deferred, to continue tomorrow. Accused to remain under house arrest
  • Former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif to be freed
  • Imran Khan’s Pakistan exposes Navjot Singh Sidhu’s lies: Pak denies Kartarpur talks
  • BSF constable honey trapped by ISI over Internet arrested by UP ATS for espionage
  • Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad briefs media, says ‘Cong put vote bank above justice’
  • Bhima Koregaon Case: Hearing in SC begins
  • Triple talaq ordinance has been approved by the union cabinet. The bill was stuck in the Rajya Sabha
Travel

Coimbatore

Post Office Passport seva kendras in Conoor, Erode by October 31

Covai Post Network

September 19, 2018

Coimbatore : Works are in progress to open Post Office Passport Seva Kendras in the Nilgiris, Erode and Tirupur districts of Tamil Nadu, a top passport department official said.

The Kendras in Coonoor in Nilgiris and Erode are likely to become operational by October 31 and due to inadequate infrastructural facilites, the Tirupur Kendra will be slightly delayed, Regional Passport Officer Coimbatore G. Sivakumar told reporters here.

Such kendras are functioning in Salem and Rasipuram in Namakkal District, which have issued 31,678 passports since inception in March last year and 2,742 passports from May this year respectively, till August 31, he said.

As far as the regional passport office was concerned, since September 14, 2008, 11.25 lakh passports have been issued till now, Sivakumar said adding that in 2017, the office has issued 1,73,147 passports and 1,35,326 passports till September 14 2018.

