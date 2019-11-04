  • Download mobile app
04 Nov 2019
Coimbatore

Power cuts in Saravanampatti

Covai Post Network

November 4, 2019

Power supply will be suspended in the areas under KV substation Saravanampatti on November 7 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Areas such as Saravanampatti, Ammankovil, Chinavedampatti, Krishnapuram, sivananthapuram, vellakinaru, Urumandapalayam, Kavundarmills, Subramaniyapalayam , KNG puduthur, Maniyakarampalayam, Lakshmi Nagar, Nachimuthu nagar, JayaprakashNagar, Ganapathi Pudur, UdayamPalayam, Vellakinaru Housing Unit, North part of Vinayagapuram will face suspension.

According to a release from TANGEDCO, power is being suspended to carry out routine monthly maintenance works.

Officials have been requested to finish the replacement works within the stipulated time so as to not cause discomfort to the public.

