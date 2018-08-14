14 Aug 2018, Edition - 1127, Tuesday
FLASH NEWS:
- J&K police files FIR against patriots for attempting to unfurl Tricolour
- Rifleman Aurangzeb to be honoured
- Major Aditya and rifleman Aurangzeb are likely to be honoured with the prestigious Shaurya Chakra gallantry award
- England cricketer Ben Stokes cleared of assault charges
- Major Aditya likely to get Shaurya Chakra
- Coal Scam Case: Naveen Jindal and others summoned by the court on 15th Nov
- Mega online heist by hackers in Pune, cyber attack on cosmos bank in Pune, hackers siphon off Rs 94 cr from bank
- Madras HC orders CBI inquiry into police firing during the protests to close down Sterlite copper smelting plant in Tuticorin
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of being ‘anti-Bengalis’
- Hafiz Saeed reaches out to PM-designate Imran Khan, says time has come to establish a model Islamic state
Power disruption at Kovilpalayam
Covai Post Network
August 14, 2018
Coimbatore: Power supply will be suspended in the areas under Kathirnayakkanpalayam substation on August 16 from 9 am to 4 pm.
Sarkar Samakulam, Kovilpalayam , Kurumbapalayam , Manickampalayam Co India side, Vaiyampalayam, Agrahara Samakulam, Kottaipalayam, Kondaiyampalayam, Kunnathur, Kalipalayam and Mondikalipudur will face power suspension.
A TANGEDCO statement said power suspension was to carry out routine monthly maintenance works. Officials had been requested to finish work on time so as not to cause discomfort to the public.