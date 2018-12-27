  • Download mobile app
27 Dec 2018
Coimbatore

Power outage at Madhampatty

Covai Post Network

December 27, 2018

Coimbatore : Power supply will be suspended in the areas under Madhampatty, substation on December 29 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Madhampatty ,Alandurai ,Kuppanur ,.Karadimadai ,Poondi ,Semmedu ,Kulathupalayam, Theethipalayam , Perur , Goundanur, Perur chettipalayam ,Kalampalayam will be affected in Madhampatty substation.

A TANGEDCO statement said power suspension was to carry out routine monthly maintenance works. Officials had been requested to complete the work in time and not cause discomfort to the public.

