Power outage at Madhampatty

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Power supply will be suspended in the areas under Madhampatty, substation on December 29 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Madhampatty ,Alandurai ,Kuppanur ,.Karadimadai ,Poondi ,Semmedu ,Kulathupalayam, Theethipalayam , Perur , Goundanur, Perur chettipalayam ,Kalampalayam will be affected in Madhampatty substation.

A TANGEDCO statement said power suspension was to carry out routine monthly maintenance works. Officials had been requested to complete the work in time and not cause discomfort to the public.