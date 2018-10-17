Power outage in Seeranaickenpalayam, Madhampatty, Devarayapuram

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Power supply will be suspended in the areas under Seeranaickenpalayam, Madhampatty, Devarayapuram substation on October 22 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Seeranaickenpalayam , PN Pudur , Vadavalli ,Vedapatty,Veerakeralam ,Telungupalayam, Velandipalayam ,Saibaba Colony, Sundapalayam (partly) ,Selvapuram ,KN Palayam and Poochiyur will be affected in Seeranaickenpalayam substation.

Madhampatty ,Alandurai ,Kuppanur ,.Karadimadai ,Poondi ,Semmedu ,Kulathupalayam, Theethipalayam , Perur , Goundanur, Perur chettipalayam ,Kalampalayam will be affected in Madhampatty substation.

Devarayapuram ,Thondamuthur ,Muthipalayam ,Puthur ,Thennamanallur ,Boluvampatty , Viraliyur ,Narasipuram ,JN Palayam, Kembanur,Kaliannanpudur will be affected in Devarayapuram substation.

A TANGEDCO statement said power suspension was to carry out routine monthly maintenance works. Officials had been requested to complete the work in time and not cause discomfort to the public.