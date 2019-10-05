  • Download mobile app
05 Oct 2019
Coimbatore

Power supply suspension in Mathampalayam, Kovil Palayam substations

Covai Post Network

October 5, 2019

Coimbatore: Power supply will be suspended in the areas under Mathampalayam and Kovil Palayam substation on October 9 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Under Mathampalayam substation, Mathampalyam, Chinna Mathampalayam, Periya Mathampalayam, Thaneer Panthal, Thirumalainaicken Palayam, Balaji Nagar, Selvapuram, Bharathi Nager,Vattapaarai Shanthimedu and Amedkar Nagar will be affected.

Under Kovil Palayam substation, Sarkar Samakulam, Kovilpalayam, Kurumbapalayam, Manickampalayam Co India side, Vaiyampalayam, Agrahara Samakulam, Kottaipalayam, Kondaiyampalayam, Kunnathur, Kalipalayam and Mondikalipudur will have power suspension.

According to a Tangedco statement, power supply suspension is for routine monthly maintenance works. Officials have been ask to complete work in the stipulated time so as to not cause discomfort to people.

