Preparing for the Lok sabha elections, not to contest bypolls in TN: Kamal

Coimbatore : Stating that his party Makkal Neethi Mayyam (MNM) has decided not to contest the two by-polls for Tamil Nadu State Assembly, its founder President, Kamalhassan today said that it is getting ready to contest the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Talking to reporters here on the sidelines of a two-day workshop for the party office bearers, Kamalhassan said that the party will not not contest the Thiruparakunram and Thiruvarur assembly constituencies, but keenly observe them for preparing the party for the Lok Sabha elections.

He said that the office-bearers had expressed their desire to go it alone in the elections, as the workshop, in which Donald Trump’s campaign adviser, gave good tips, was aimed at framing the strategy to meet the elections.

On BJP natonal secretary, H Raja’s outburst against Judiciary and Police department, Kamalhassan said that whoever big, one should not not criticise these institutions.

To a question on incident of filing case against research student, Sophia by BJP president, Tamilisai Soundararajan, he said that in democracy right to express is important and that party has become intolerant against criticism.

Later in an interaction with industrialists and over 3,500 students at a function organised by CII, Young Indians and Sri Krishna Institutions, Kamalahassan exhorted the student community to enter into politics to bring in change in the system and politics itself.

Despite an unspoken government order to not to allow Kamahassan to address students in the educational institutions, he has broken the law now and continue to do so that more students can join politics to bring in much needed change.

“The youth is the future of India and they can only change the Country,” he said adding that his party will extend all possible help to create a platform for them.

To a question on his entry into politics ‘which is dirty’, he said that when he was going to school he had to pass through all types of stuffs, like open defecation by human, dogs and cows. Just like that he knew how to march ahead in politics also, he said.

To yet another question on eradicating corruption in India, Kamalahassan said “We can, if we become uncorrupt. One can join another making two and likewise the number will become 130 crore,”he said.

To another question on changing the system, Kamalhassan said “Do not fall prey for money. One should be brave enough to reject the freebies offered by politicians just to garner votes. A drunkard will always accept a liquor bottle this shoud be changed.”

Laying stress on focusing to improve and protect agriculture sector for the survival of industry or any other sectors, he said that to beat unemployment there was the need to have more micro and small industries.