Pricol Limited achieves NABL accreditation for its enhanced test labs

Coimbatore : Pricol Limited, one of India’s leading automotive technology companies, has received accreditation from the National Accreditation Board Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). Its Product Reliability Assurance Lab (PRA Lab) located at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India, has achieved NABL accreditation in accordance with ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standards. This significant milestone underscores Pricol Limited’s unwavering commitment to excellence, quality, and continuous improvement in testing and calibration.

The NABL accreditation process, involved a comprehensive evaluation of the laboratory’s procedures, equipment, and personnel. This achievement not only enhanced the operational efficiency of Pricol’s PRA Lab but also instils greater confidence in the services provided to customers, contributing to the advancement of scientific rigor and integrity in the field.

“We are extremely proud of our PRA Lab team for their dedication and hard work in achieving NABL accreditation,” said Mr. PM Ganesh, CEO and Executive Director, Pricol Limited. “This accreditation is a testament to our ongoing commitment to quality and excellence. It reflects our steadfast pursuit of excellence and our dedication to upholding the highest standards in all our endeavours.”

The accreditation by NABL recognizes the PRA Lab’s competence in performing 79 different test scopes covering a wide range of automotive and industrial electronic products. This includes critical areas such as electromagnetic interference (EMI), electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), electrostatic discharge (ESD), bulk current injection (BCI), component temperature influence (CTI), and component temperature evaluation (CTE) testing.

The NABL is an autonomous body under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, and is the sole accreditation body for testing and calibration laboratories in India.