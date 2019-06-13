  • Download mobile app
13 Jun 2019, Edition - 1430, Thursday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Union Minister Amit Shah will chair a key meet at the party HQ. Top leaders have arrived for the crucial meet.
  • Kathua rape-murder: 432-page judgment focuses on poetic justice, foreign proverbs
  • First pictures of ISRO’s Chandrayaan 2 have been released. It is set to launch on July 9.
  • The National Investigative Agency is conducting raids at seven different locations in Coimbatore.
Travel

Coimbatore

Prime accused held, NIA raids in Coimbatore continue on second day

Covai Post Network

June 13, 2019

Coimbatore : National Investigation Agency (NIA) today arrested a person on charges of recruiting youth and planning terrorist attacks in South India. Officials continued raids on the residences of three persons on the second day.

After carrying out searches at seven locations in the city yesterday, NIA detained six persons for questioning and arrested prime accused Mohammed Azaruddin, who is also accused of his association with Easter Sri Lankan church blast masterminded by Zahra Hashim.

Separately, officials from revenue and police departments began searches at the houses of Mohammed Hussain, Shahjahan and Hayatulla from as early as 4.30 am, police sources said.

NIA had registered cases against Mohammed Azharuddin, Azharuddin T, Sheik Hidyathullah, Aboobacker M, Sadham Hussain and Ibrahim alias Shahin for their involvement in recruiting youth and planning terrorist attacks in South India, especially Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The officials seized a number of devices ike mobile phones, laptops, pen drives and incriminating documents during the searches yesterday.

The intention of those detained was to recruit vulnerable youth into the IS/Daish for carrying out terrorist attacks in South India, NIA had said in a statement.

Mohammed Azarudeen was the leader of the module and had been maintainingthe Facebook page named ‘KhilafahGFX’, through which he had been propagatingthe ideology of IS/Daish, it said.

He was a Facebook friend of suicide bomber Zahran Hashim and other members of the module have also been sharing over social media radical contents attributed to Hashim.

The officials are likely to take Mohammed Azharurrin to Kochi with regard to the case and other five have been asked to appear before a court in Kochi, the sources added.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿