Prime Minister Modi lauds Jaggi Vasudev for his commitment to Swatch Bharat movement

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday today expressed gratitude to Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev for his efforts to popularise Swatch Bharat movement.

Isha volunteers have taken up the Swatch Bharat movement on a permanent basis under the guidance of the Sadhguru.

Addressing the volunteers in a live interaction on Swatchhata Hi Seva at Isha, Prime Minister Modi congratulated the Sadhguru for his work in Tamil Nadu and lauded his efforts to strengthen the campaign by keeping our rivers flowing in clean with a sense of dedication. Modi said Sadhguru’s blessings will strengthen and purify this sense of service.

“Swatch Bharat is not a movement by a certain Government. This is not even the Prime Minister’s Movement. This is the movement of Bharat, this is the movement of every citizen,” the Sadhguru said.

“Tremendous things have happened (on cleanliness) thanks to our Prime Minister. We are forming citizens committees in 37 municipalities and 12 City Corporations to support the administration. These committees are not for complaining about the government. It is to organize citizens in achieving cleanliness and hygiene for everyone.In Chennai, we are organizing 10,000 volunteers who will ensure their areas in the city are clean,” the Jagatguru said.

“Let us create a nation where everybody in the world is thinking of how to get to India. Cleanliness is the first step – there are many more things to do but this is the first fundamental thing and it must be done,” he said.

To mark the launch of this campaign on behalf of Isha Foundation, Isha volunteeers from Pondicherry, have started with a cleaning drive of the Vedhapureshwarar Shiva Temple, Pondicherry, he said.