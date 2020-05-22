  • Download mobile app
22 May 2020
Coimbatore

Private educational institutions should not charge fees for first three months

Covai Post Network

May 22, 2020

Coimbatore : BJP youth wing today urged the district collector, K Rajamani to instruct the private schools and colleges to not charge fees for the first three months of the academic year.

With a majority of the parents facing financial crunch due to the Coronavirus scare, it was not proper for the private educational institutions to demand fees for the first three months, as being taken during the admission for the new academic year.

Led by BJP youth wing secretary, Maheshkumar, a group of leaders who arrived at the collectorate, in their petition to Rajamani said that the administration should intervene and order the institutions to take fees only after the schools and colleges were reopened.

﻿