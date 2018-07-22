  • Download mobile app

22 Jul 2018, Edition - 1104, Sunday

Coimbatore

Pro-dalit outfit members condemn caste discrimination, have lunch at cooks house

Covai Post Network

July 22, 2018

Coimbatore : To express solidatiry with a Dalit woman cook in Tirupur district, about 100 members of various pro-Dalit outfits today had lunch in the house of Pappal in Thirumalaigoundenpalayam.

Pappal, a noon meal cook in a government school was transferred to her village, following her request. However, parents of some non dalit students opposed to take food prepared by the Dalit cook and lodged a complaint.

Bowing to the pressure from the community, the BDO transferred Pappal to another nearby school. She was transferred from the school from where she was working as cook for the last one decade

After a hue and cry raised by various outfits, the district administration cancelled the transfer and reinstated her at Thirumalaigounderpalayam two day ago.

However, the parents of 30 children refused to sent their wards to school from then onwards.

In order to protest against caste discrimination, members from Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhakam, led by K Ramakrishnan, Adi Thamizxhar Peravai and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi went to the house of Pappal, police said.

She served them lunch and explained the humiliation and mental agony she had faced in the hands of casteist groups, they said.

The National Commission of SC/ST has already issued summons to the District Collector, Superintendent of Police and Chief Education Officer to appear before it for an inquiry on July 30 at Delhi.

