Professor pioneers natural treatment for sick animals

Umaima Shafiq

Ethno veterinary medicine is the science of treating sick animals with home remedies and naturally available ingredients. Professor N Punniyamurthy, retired head of the Ethno-Veterinary Herbal Training and Research Centre at the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS)-affiliated branch in Thanjavur has pioneered this discipline for nearly 20 years and continues to do so even after retirement.

He tells The Covai Post, “I come from an agricultural family and after doing my doctorate in veterinary pharmacology and toxicology realised that antibiotic medicines for sick animals do not give permanent cures and could even have side effects. I thought of researching to find alternative remedies and was very impressed by a naturopathy conference I attended in Madurai in 2000.

They were advocating natural ingredients to treat veterinary diseases. So I got a transfer to the Thanjavur research unit of TANUVAS in 2001 and began my work. So far we have successfully researched home remedies for 14 common diseases affecting domestic animals.”

He adds that there is no set syllabus or study system for ethno-veterinary medicine and what is available is not understood by animal owners or veterinary doctors.

“So my first project was to find cure for cow udder disease (Bovine Mastitis), the most common affliction found globally. Its occurrence can reduce milk production, bovine mortality and global economies. A sick cow is a liability for farmers in reproduction and sale. A simple remedy which I researched and tried has now been certified by National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). In the past year nearly one lakh cows have benefitted from this treatment in all Indian states. All veterinary doctors in Coimbatore also advocate this for cow udder disease.

Under the aegis of NDDB and ICAR, I have also trained nearly 2,000 veterinary doctors in ethno-veterinary medicine,” said Punniyamurthy.

His cure for bovine mastitis consists of three ingredients Aloe Vera-250 gms, Turmeric powder-50 gms and lime powder (chunnambu used for betel)-15 gms to be ground to fine paste and filtered and diluted with 150 mls of water.

Meanwhile, the cow’s udder must be washed, milked thoroughly and then applied with this mixture. “Do this at least 8-10 times a day. Within three days the udder and diseased teat will heal and milk production will increase. All our remedies are tested and certified by labs with research papers. We have similar cures for 14 veterinary diseases and have published a book on that,” says Punniyamurthy.

Senthil Kumaran, an organic farmer of Sencholai organisation in Sulur tells The Covai Post, “We only use Punniyamurthy Ayya’s home remedies for our sick animals. They are very effective and have no side effects.”