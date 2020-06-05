Project on India for SURE from textile body in line with PM’s vision

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : In line with Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s vision of Made in India, Indian Texpreneurs Federaton( ITF) Friday initiated a project ‘India for SURE’ with the concept of India as a Stable, sustainable, Reliable, Ethical partner for sourcing Fashion Goods with the Tamil Nadu Textile Sector as the base.

Today being the World Environment Day, ITF placed Sustainability as its core, as part of the theme India for SURE.

With this process of establishing Tamil Nadu Textile Sector as the most sustainable in the textile community, which is reinforced with

authentic data, it will create a good visibility for the sector in the International Community and also create a trust in the ‘SURE’ model, ITF Convenor, Prabhu Dhamodharan said.

With ITF members across the entire value chain, ITF has been able to create a collective interest in this brand positioning initiative and create

a road-map to facilitate a Sustainability Accord – a first of its kind cluster level commitment for sustainability, he said.

As a first step, ITF is developing a Sustainability Blueprint with the objective of highlighting priority sustainability target areas and moving with a high-level direction to achieve the targets and the Blueprint will also showcase the achievements and the strengths of our member companies in Sustainability, Prabhu Dhamodharan said.

ITF also launched a Data Collection initiative to consolidate the individual excellence of the member companies into numbers that will help in

quantifying the strengths in Sustainability, he said.

Coimbatore-based ITF Coimbatore is an association of around 500 textile manufacturing companies covering the entire value chain of

Tamil Nadu textile industry including Integrated, Standalone Spinning, Weaving, Processing, Home

Textiles and Apparel companies.

Stating that ITF wholeheartedly align with Prime Minister’s Vision and recent announcement to Focus on ‘Made in India’ products that are

made for the World, he expressed confidence that post COVID, India will emerge as the preferred global source of Apparel and Textile Products.

“Weneed to shift our focus more towards our areas of excellence and attract the attention of our stakeholders towards it. We believe that

Sustainability will be the key to achieve it,” Prabhu Dhamodharan said.