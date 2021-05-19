Project Sanjeevani– A Covid-19 initiative by all Rotary Clubs of Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Rotary Clubs of Coimbatore Region (G41) always strive hard tosolve real problems with commitment and vision. The second wave of Covid-19 hasshaken the lives of many which is unbearable. We, Rotary clubs of Coimbatorecalled as G41 under Rotary district 3201 came to know about the seriousness ofthis pandemic through Rtn. Dr. Bala Venkat a renowned Doctor at Coimbatore anda committed Rotarian who understands the requirements at Hospitals and guidedus and so we initiated a project called “Sanjeevani”. Our District CommunityChairman Rtn PP Lakshmanan, Coordinated and launched project”Sanjeevani” and guides all ofour activities.

Project Sanjeevani is categorizedinto three verticals. ‘Vertical 1’ covers the Vaccination program for Rotarians& their family headed by Rtn. Rajesh Nandha, President, Rotary Smart City.‘Vertical 2’ focuses on public awareness which includes all the social mediaactivities headed by Rtn Jaykrishnan, President, Rotary Uptown and ‘Vertical 3’deals with providing medical equipment like Oxygen generating machines togovernmental hospitals,ESI and PHCs headed by Rtn. T. Mani, President of RotaryCoimbatore and Co-ordinated by District Director Rtn. R.S.Maruti of RotaryTexcity. Through donations received frommany kind-hearted Rotarians, their family & friends, we are providingapproximately Rs. 9 CRORES worth medical equipment assistance to the public.Rtn.Vivekanad, CEO of Faraday Ozone Products Pvt Ltd, provided a big boost bysupplying oxygen concentrators only for us by dropping all his foreign orders.

All 41 clubs under the zone1 of RIDist 3201, Rotary Clubs of Coimbatore, have offered oxygen concentrators toCoimbatore Government hospital as well as Coimbatore ESI for 40 beds each with5 years of guaranteed maintenance. In addition to that Rotary Downtown hasprovided 10 lakhs worth PPE kit to Coimbatore GH. Rotary Spectrum has provided20 bed oxygen concentrators for Coimbatore GH with the support of Baker &Hughes and with Tzuchi foundation,Taiwan in association with ESS EMMCorporation Coimbatore are donating 400 oxygen concentrators to Tamil NaduMedical Services Corporation.

ZF Wind Power Coimbatore PvtLtd, has sponsored 2 Oxygen Generatorsfor capacity of 80 beds at ESI Hospital Coimbatore which was coordinated byRtn. V. Surendran of Rotary Cybercity. Rotary East headed by Rtn. SanjeeviKumar has provided 6 oxygen concentrators for 20 beds each to Coimbatore GH inassociation with Karur Vysya bank, CIT 1975 Alumni batch along with friends andrelatives; Udumalpet GH in association with Suguna Foods; ESI hospital Coimbatore in association withCraftsman Automation; Palani GH in association with Rotary Palani, AUTOTEXCoimbatore and Suguna foods; Krishnagiri GH fully funded by Dr. Adhinarayanan,USA; Rasipuram GH in association with Vishvek charitable trust.

RC East is alsoworking on the needs of Dharapuram GH, Vellore GH, Namakkal GH, Palladam GH andPollachi GH. Rotary Satellite is providing 72ICU high pressure oxygen cylinders in association with Aqua Sub Engineering. Rotary Saicity has planned toprovide 50 lakh worth Oxygen concentrators to Ooty GH in association withCoromandel Fertilizers. Additionally provided 3.5 lakhs worth medical supportto Coimbatore GH. Rotary Texcity is planning toprovide a high pressure concentrator worth Rs 1 Crore which will cater to 100beds to Coimbatore ESI shortly.

Rotary Midtown headed by DistrictGovernor Elect Rtn.Rajsekar planned to provide 20 beds oxygen concentrators forCoimbatore GH and create an oxygen concentrator bank of 30 units which isplanned to be donated to the primary health center in the future. Janatics industries has provided 10portable high pressure concentrators to ESI hospital. 12 water purifiers havebeen provided by past AGs to Coimbatore ESI coordinated by Rtn Gurudeep SinghAnand. Under Project Sanjeevani, Sakthi Sugars has given 20 beds oxygenconcentrators to Coimbatore ESI. Totally Rotary Clubs of CoimbatoreRegion will be providing 180 beds oxygen assistance to Coimbatore GovernmentHospital and 260 beds oxygen assistance to Coimbatore ESI and we are thrivingto give our best in other districts as well.

Rotary Uptown,D’elite and Greencityare donating an ECMO machine worth Rs 40,00,000/- .This is the first ECMOmachine to be installed in GH in Tamilnadu. Under the guidance of Rtn. Dr.Sathish, President, Rotary Meridian, a blood donation campaign has been runningat Chennai, Bangalore and Coimbatore in order to encourage people to donateblood before covid 19 vaccination as an individual cannot donate blood for 15days from the day of vaccination. We have created a ROTARY WAR ROOM headed byDRR Rtr. Janani guided by Rtn Suresh of Rotary Zenith in order to providedetails to the public regarding Rotary activities and services. All these activities were mentoredand guided by our Rotary District Governor Rtn Jose Chacko and ably supportedby all the 7 Assistant Governors of zone1.

As per Rotary’s motto “Serviceabove Self” we are working hard to help the public in this pandemic situation. RS Maruti, District Director.