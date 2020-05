Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Lions Club 324 B5 District today handed over protective gears and other equipment to ESI Government hospital here to combat Coronavirus.

The materials worth 10,000 US Dollars, received as Emergency Grant from Lions Club International Foundation were handed over by District Governor S Venkatasubramanian to Hospital Dean Nirmala in the presence of Singanallur MLA, N Karthik.

The materials include sanitiser, gloves and masks, Cabinet secretary R.J.Rajeshkumar said.