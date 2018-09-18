  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
18 Sep 2018, Edition - 1162, Tuesday

Travel

Coimbatore

Protest against awarding contract to French firm, 400 CPIM cadres held

Covai Post Network

September 18, 2018

Coimbatore : CPIM Politburo member, G Ramakrishnan was among those 400 party workers arrested for attempting to picket five Corporation zonal offices, seeking to cancel the contract given to French firm Suez for supplying and maintaining drinking water to the corporation.

Leading the agitation in front of a zonal office on Balasundara Road, Ramakrishnan said that by awarding the contract there was the danger of removal of 1,500 public taps and total commercialisation of drinking water in the name of providing 24 x 7 water supply to house holds.

The claim of the Corporation that the water charges will be decided by itself was totally false and the 26-year contract was a deal by some vested interests, he alleged.

Former MP P R Natarajan and party district secretary V. Ramamurthy were part of the agitation.

Activists of organisations and unions affiliated to CPIM, including Auto Rickshaw drivers union, Construction workers federation and CITU, attempted to stage picketing in front of four other zonal offices.

Nearly 400 activists, including Ramakrishnan and Natarajan were arrested.

TCP's LGBT Pride

