Coimbatore, Jan 19 : The demonstration organised by DMK to protest against the administrative lapses of City Corporation is preponed to January 29 instead of January 31.

The decision follows the meeting of newly elected panchayat members head and councillors called by the party president, M K Stalin on January 31 at Tiruchirapalli, DMK MLA and party in charge, N Karthik said today.