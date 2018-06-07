Protest in Coimbatore against denying President entry into Rajasthan temple

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Activists of Dravida Kazhagam (DK) today staged a demonstration in the city, condemning the Brahma Temple Priest in Pushkar in Rajasthan, for allegedly denying President Ram Nath Kovind entry into the temple on caste grounds.

It was reported that Kovind and his family had visited the temple on May 15 and had to offer prayers from the steps of the temple, as the priest reportedly objected to his entering into the shrine on caste grounds. Based on this, 22 DK workers staged a demonstration condemning the action of the priest, police said.

ALSO READ : Prisoner kills another in clash at Coimbatore Central Jail

The temple authorities clarified that Kovind offered prayers outside the temple as his wife was not able to climb the steps. Photographs and visuals of Kovind offering prayers sitting on the steps had gone viral in social media. DK zonal secretary M Chandrasekhar led the demonstration.