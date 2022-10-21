PSG celebrates green diwali

Covai Post Network

PSG group of institutions celebrates this diwali – ” the row of light with Manavar Illam.” Getting to celebrate another green diwali, embracing joy, mental health and prosperity. PSG group of institutions extends its continuous support to Manavar Illam, through organising a sequence of activities including cultural performance, joy of giving – gifting apparels and crackers followed by an elegant dinner. The core value that gets the ball rolling of giving back to the society instills in the founder’s vision – Empower, Innovat and Research.

The event was co-ordinated by the Mr. Sandeep, Administrative Officer – PSGIM