  • Download mobile app
22 Oct 2022, Edition - 2657, Saturday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • CBI files chargesheet against promoters of DHFL & 73 others in India’s biggest banking fraud case
  • Rajasthan: NEET aspirant dies of liver infection in Kota, contaminated water likely cause as 35 students fall ill
  • Congress president poll: Shashi Tharoor says ‘doesn’t matter if Kharge wins or I win – Congress should win’
Travel

Coimbatore

PSG celebrates green diwali

Covai Post Network

October 21, 2022

Share

PSG group of institutions celebrates this diwali – ” the row of light with Manavar Illam.” Getting to celebrate another green diwali, embracing joy, mental health and prosperity. PSG group of institutions extends its continuous support to Manavar Illam, through organising a sequence of activities including cultural performance, joy of giving – gifting apparels and crackers followed by an elegant dinner. The core value that gets the ball rolling of giving back to the society instills in the founder’s vision – Empower, Innovat and Research.

The event was co-ordinated by the Mr. Sandeep, Administrative Officer – PSGIM

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿