PSG exhorts graduates to develop life skills

PSG Institute of Technology and Applied Research (PSG iTech), Coimbatore conducted the Fourth Graduation Day Ceremony on 14.10.2022 (Friday) at PSG Convention Center, Neelambur. Shri L.Gopalakrishnan, Managing Trustee, PSG & Sons’ Charities, welcomed the gathering. He congratulated the 25 Anna University Rank Holders and all the 349 graduates, who received their degrees. While outlining the growth of PSG iTech, he recalled the philanthropic vision behind the establishment of the trust, which was created essentially to serve the society at large. He emphatically stated that PSG iTech will always remain an intellectual home for the students and urged them to feel confident in life and embrace all the new opportunities in their future endeavors. Also, he appealed to all the graduates to develop life skills such as adaptability skills to encounter any kind of challenge in their lives. Chief Guest Shri. G A Srinivasa Murthy, Outstanding Scientist and Director, Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL),Hyderabad along with Shri L.Gopalakrishnan, Managing Trustee, Dr. P.V.Mohanram, Secretary, Dr. G Chandramohan, Principal, and Heads of the Departments, honored the Anna University Rank Holders. All the rank holders received their degrees along with their parents. Later, the Managing Trustee administered the graduation day pledge to all the graduates.

Shri. G ASrinivasa Murthy, in his commencement address, congratulated all the graduates, their parents, and members of the faculty, for their tireless efforts and success. While speaking about the origin and evolution of PSG Sons’ and Charities, the chief guest praised the steadfast commitment of the PSG Trust towards offering quality education for all for the development of the nation. He also appreciated the management for providing the state-of-the-art infrastructure and the commitment of the faculty members. Also, he stated that having a degree is not enough, students should explore more and be updated about novel ideas and new knowledge. He requested the students to convert their ideas into products for the larger benefit of humanity. Further, he pointed out that students should realize their fullest potential and take tremendous effort to make their dreams come true. He quoted the popular slogan of Swami Vivekanandha: Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached and explained how the minds of young graduates should be dynamic and stay positive irrespective of the situation.