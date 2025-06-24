PSG Health Science Colleges lead a helmet rally to promote road safety awareness

Covai Post Network









The PSG Health Science Colleges successfully conducted a helmet rally on 21st June 2025. A total of 123 staff and students from PSG Health Science College and PSG Hospital participated in the event. The rally was graced by the Chief Guest, Sub-Inspector Mr. Kamaraj, and was flagged off by Principal IMSR and Sub-Inspector Kamaraj.

Other dignitaries present included Principal Nursing, Principal Physiotherapy, Principal In-charge Allied Health Science Dr. Kavitha, HR Personnel Manager Mr. Kannappa Nair, Security Manager Mr. Nagaraj, AGM Mr. Ramachandran, Marketing Manager Mr. Janakiraman, and Maintenance Manager Mr. Muthuselvan. Ms. Gowthami from Elixir Foundation, their helmet sponsor was also present, who emphasized the importance of wearing helmets.

Respected Dr. Jayasudha, Principal In-charge, Mrs. Girija (Admission), and AGM Mr. Ramachandran led by example and actively participated in the rally. The rally commenced at PSG IMSR Auditorium, proceeded along Avinashi Road, and concluded back at the auditorium. Participants carried hoardings with traffic awareness quotes and messages highlighting the importance of wearing helmets, which garnered support and appreciation from the public. The event successfully spread awareness about road safety and the importance of wearing helmets.