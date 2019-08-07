PSG Trophy Basketball from August 9

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Eight leading national teams, including defending champions Income Tax Chennai, will vie for honours in the 55th All India Basketball Tournament for PSG Trophy for Men, beginning here from August 9.

Income Tax Chennai, Indian Air Force Delhi, RCF Kapurthala and KSEB Kerala will be in Group A, while Indian Army Delhi, Indian Bank, Chennai, Indian

Navy, Lonavala, and Customs Chennai will be in Group in the five-day tournament organised by PSG Sports Club,

Matches will be played on league basis till August 11 and semifinals and finals are scheduled for August 12 and 13, respectively, PSG Sports Club president Dr Rudramurthy told reporters here today.

All the matches would be at PSG TECH Indoor Sports Complex with four matches daily,he said.

With a total prize money of Rs 2 lakh the winners will get Rs 1 lakh,

runners up Rs.50, 000, third place Rs 25, 000 fourth place Rs 15, 000 and best

player Rs 10,000, club secretary T Palanisamy said.

PSG Institutions Managing Trustee L Gopalakrishnan will preside over the final and City Police Commissioner Sumit Saran will be chief guest.