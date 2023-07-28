PSGR Krishnammal College for Women had organized an Short Term Course (STC) on Nanomaterials for Clean and Sustainable Environment

Covai Post Network

PG and Research department of chemistry, PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore had organized an Short Term Course (STC) on “Nanomaterials for Clean and Sustainable Environment” from 17.07.2023 – 22.07.2023 as a part of Science-20 Summit with the theme ‘Disruptive Science for Innovative and Sustainable Growth’.

This STC aims to create awareness and encourages researchers to design an advanced framework for environmentally responsible technologies. Dr. A. Shamitha Begum, Dean Academic, PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, welcomed the gathering and in her remarks, stated the significance of the STC with the theme of S-20 Summit and KCW has initiated the programmes related to sustainability. Dr. V. Sudarsan, Scientific Officer, Bhabha Atomic Research Center, Mumbai gave the informative inaugural address on Materials for Sustainable lighting and clean energy applications.

The STC serves as an eye opener for budding researchers to assimilate the fundamental science with cutting-edge technology involved in material synthesis for a sustainable environment.

The Short Term Course covered wide range of areas starting from synthesis of materials to varied energy applications. Experts from renowned Central universities like Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai and international universities like Kyushu Institute of Technology, Japan, University of Nebraska, USA, and Dongguk University, South Korea shared their research expertise in this Course.

In each session the queries of the participants were addressed by the Scientists and live videos for the fabrication of the nanomaterials shown by the international speakers stimulated the attendees. Mr. Kshitij R.B. Singh, Project Assistant, Dr. Shyam Pandey Laboratory, Graduate School of Life Science and Systems Engineering, Kyushu Institute of Technology, Japan delivered the valedictory address and deliberated the importance of “GREEN ELECTRONICS” for sustainable device development.

The programme laid a best platform for the faculty, researchers and students to share their knowledge towards sustainable development of materials focusing the theme of S-20. The Department thanks the Chairperson, Dr. R. Nandhini, the Secretary Dr. N. Yesodha Devi and Principal Dr.P.Meena for their continuous support and guidance.