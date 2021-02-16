Public say in Ooty flower show display

D.Radhakrishnan

Udhagamandalam: Having been a victim of the pandemic in 2020,the Annual Floral Carnival (AFC) at the Government Botanical Garden (GBG) in Ooty is looking to make a memorable comeback in 2021.The 124th Show is scheduled to be held during May this year.

Possibly for the first time the public would be having a big say in the selection of the main floral display in the most visible spot of the show.

Indicating this here on Tuesday,the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya said that suggestions have been sought from the public as to what kind of floral display should the upcoming show feature.

She added that the person behind the suggestion which gets selected will be honoured at the prize distribution function of the show. Hence,she urged, the general public, students etc to come out with their views on what the display should depict, preferably with illustrations.

Entries should be sent to the website nilgiris.nic.in said Ms.Divya.