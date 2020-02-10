Pune entrepreneur to participate in EO Global Finals

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A student of Tata institute of Social sciences , Mumbai and Young entrepreneur from Pune will represent India at the Global Finals of Entrepreneurs Organisation (EO) competition scheduled at Cape Town, South Africa in May.

The city hosted the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards National finals and two-day EO Go Getter Summit on February 7 and the final winner was Akriti Gupta from EO Pune Chapter and represent India, a EO release said Monday.

Regional winners from various States across India competed in the National finals. and around 25 participants pitched their various business models during the finals and the winner Akriti is the founder of Canfem, the release said.

Event was attended by more than 200 students budding entrepreneurs from various colleges across the city. Finals winners had opportunity to pitch with their model business plan with various business stakeholders on the stage EO local chapter president Rajinikanth R, said in the release.

The Global Students Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA) is a Global competition organized by EO and a platform is one of the most active focus areas within young entrepreneurs by which EO members engage students from across the world in various initiatives that the student conceptualizes, plan and execute.

The objective is to create a bridge, a platform for the students to work in cross functional teams with a board objective of enhancing their leadership skills and giving back to the nation. In the process, the students work in leadership roles while operationalizing projects that are based on self-development, skill building and community service, he said.