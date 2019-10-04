Puppets to come alive on Ashtami day at Isha

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Puppets will come alive at Isha Yoga Centre on October six Sunday, the eighth day of Navarathri celebrations, organisedby Karai Raman Creations.

Puppeteer Kesavaswamy is a retired headmaster whose passion for puppetry goes back nearly 50 years and after training for several years, he formed his own troupe, Karai Raman Creations in 1990.

Kesavaswamy, a Sangeet Natak Academy awardee in 2014 for his contribution to puppetry in Pudhucherry, has staged over 500 shows.

Apart from the puppet show, Adiyogi Divya Dharshanam, a sound and light projection mapping that depicts the life of Adiyogi will be held at Adiyogi, an Isha release said Friday.