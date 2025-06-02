PURE Solidifies Southern Presence with New Coimbatore Showroom

Covai Post Network

PURE, one of India’s leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers, proudly announces the inauguration of its newest showroom Naren Jayam Motors Pvt Ltd in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The new outlet marks a strategic move to strengthen the brand’s presence in South India and bring sustainable mobility solutions closer to consumers.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Dr.Vasantharaj C, Director – KCIRI, KCT and Dr.Raguram Arjunan, President, SEPA who expressed their support for the brand’s mission to accelerate India’s transition to eco-friendly transportation.

Speaking on the occasion,Rohit Vadera, CEO & Co-Founder of PURE said, “We’re excited to announce the launch of our new showroom in Coimbatore, significantly boosting our presence in Tamil Nadu.This move is a powerful stride in our mission to bring dependable electric mobility products closer to everyone in the country. Beyond our innovative EVs, customers can also explore our PuREPower Energy Storage Products, which are key to building India’s sustainable energy future. Our relentless focus on pioneering R&D and eco-friendly manufacturing drives every aspect of our expansion.”

To support India’s decarbonization by enabling renewable energy acceleration, the company recently launched revolutionary energy storage products, PuREPower. Each Product integrates high energy density batteries, AI-driven power-electronics, renewable compatibility, and zero-maintenance designs for up to 10+ years of life cycle and will be available in the newly inaugurated showroom.

The newly launched showroom displays PURE’s full lineup of high-performance electric two-wheelers, including flagship models like the eTryst X, ePluto 7G MAX, ecoDryft, ETRANCE Neo+ along with PuREPower Home products.

As part of its ambitious growth strategy, PURE plans to establish 250 new dealerships within the next 30 months. This expansion will elevate PURE’s network to over 320 outlets nationwide, driven by the rising demand for long-range electric scooters, motorcycles and large B2B contracts.