Puree making machine to Velliangiri FPO, Coimbatore, at subsidized rent

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu government Saturday offered rs.40-lakh worth tomato puree making mobile machine to the Velliangiri

Farmer Producer Organization (FPO).

State Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani handed over the mobilemachine to FPO Chairman Kuimar at at a social welfare event organised at Karadimalai on the outskirts, in recognition of the FPO’s performance at minimum

subsidized rent.

Velliangiri FPO, a brainchild of Isha Foundation, was formed in 2013 and registered as Velliangiri Uzhavan Producer Company Ltd (VUPCL), has achieved the record turnover of Rs 7.91 crore during the last financial year, an increase of almost 100 per cent compared to the previous year and selected as the best FPO in the State.

The machinery is expected to benefit farmers at the FPO as well as other farmers in Thondamuthur area and will help tomato farmers in making pureed products like sauce and jam.

The machine may also be used to make juices, jams and sauces from other fruits and vegetables which can significantly enhance farmer income, as FPO mainly grows vegetables, coconut and areca nut .