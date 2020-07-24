“Put an end to pest problem in FCI godowns,”

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : DMK MLA, N Karthik today urged the

District Collector to put an end to the spread of fleas and insects to residential areas from the Peelamedu and Gandhimanagar FCI Godowns.

The area most affected are Murugan Nagar and Sriram Nagar, as the stocks were piling in these godowns, resulting in the multiplication of pests, Karthhik said in a release here.

Further these insects create health hazard, since from children to elders who are affected by them spend sleeps nights, he said.

Stating that insects were found in stored drinking water, particularly in provision stores and bakeries, he said that even in the kitchens eatables cannot be kept.

Despite repeated appeals, the FCI authorities and corporation officials have not taken any steps to mitigate the suffering of the residents and considering the health hazard, the The collector should take immediate steps to put an end to the problem Karthik said.