Rain claims 5 lives in Ooty, Avalanche records wettest day

Covai Post Network

Ooty : With the death of four women, the toll in rain-related incidents in Nilgiris district rose to five on Friday, and Avalanche recorded the highest rainfall of 911 mm on a single day in South India

A woman and her daughter died when their house wall collapsed on them at Indira Nagar in Pykara, some 21 km from here, while a man escaped with minor injuries in the early hours of Friday, official sources said.

Amutha (35) and Kavya (10) were sleeping when the incident occurred. Amutha’s husband Krishnamurthy was admitted to hospital with minor injuries.

Bodies of two women workers in an estate were recovered from a blocked drain in Kuruthukuli, about 12 km from here in the early hours.

As the workers Vimala and Sushila had not returned home from duty on Thursday evening, the relatives thought that they may be in the estate office.

However, this morning relatives went in search of them and found the body of Vimala stuck on a rock and Sushila in a blocked drain, the sources said.

With the death of one a Chinnan (65) in a wall collapse near Manjoor yesterday, the death toll rose to five in the district so far.

Separately, Avalanche, a major tourist destination, recorded the wettest 24 hours event in Tamil Nadu by receiving 911 mm rain, 1,731 mm

in the last 48 hours and 2,136 hours in the last 72,. This is claimed to be the highest in South India.

The area received 405 mm rain on August 7 and 820 mm on August 8.

There is incessant rain in the district, leaving almost all areas flooded. Traffic snarls were reported across the district, particularly on highways, due to tree falls.