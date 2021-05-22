Rain forecast – Nilgiris on high alert

D.Radhakrishnan

Udhagamandalam: With heavy rains forecast the Nilgiris is on a high alert. The Met department has warned that owing to a low pressure forming in the Bay of Bengal, the Nilgiris is expected to receive heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds on May 23 and 24.This has made the district administration put in place precautionary measures like identifying areas vulnerable to natural calamities.

According to the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya 283 such areas have been identified. 42 zonal teams have been formed to keep an eye on them round the clock.456 flood centres have been kept ready to take care of persons who may be evacuated from low lying areas. Staff of various departments like revenue, local body, forest, police, highways, electricity ,medical and public works are ready to swing into action for carrying out rescue and relief works. In case of any emergency people can call toll free number 1077 at the Flood Control Centre. The following emergency numbers can also be contacted: Ooty division:0423 2445577,Coonoor:0423 2206002,

Gudalur:04262 261295,Ooty taluk:0423 2442433,Coonoor:0423 2206102,Kotagiri:04266 271718,Kundah:0423 2508123,Gudalur:04262 261252 and Pandhalur:04262 220734.For complaints relating to electricity telephone number 1912 can be contacted.

Ms.Divya urged the people not to panic, as the district administration was fully prepared to deal with any eventuality.