RANA join hands with govt in Covid relief measures in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

The residents of Racecourse appreciate the efforts taken by the Government of Tamilnadu which is supported by the charitable people of Coimbatore in extending the health care facilities to fight the pandemic. Ultimately, the greatest lesson that COVID-19 can teach humanity is that, we are all in this together. Who would have thought there would be a day, when you had the money to pay, but the hospitals were completely occupied.

As a first step RANA contributed towards Masks, Gloves, PPE and Dead Body Kits to the Government Hospital in Coimbatore.

Our next focus quickly shifted towards the health care workers. They are the true heroes today, placing their lives at great peril. They have braved all odds to stand by their noble profession and despite the mounting losses, exhaustion and despair, go beyond their call of duty to save lives.

RANA formed a COVID ASSISTANCE team and they started working to source the staff nurses to work for the sudden increase in the requirements, from all across Tamilnadu. With the help of various nursing colleges of Coimbatore City and the support of Coimbatore Corporation staff nurses were identified and provided transportation from their location to Coimbatore.

The team has successfully provided support of 106 staff nurses who are currently working at Government Hospital, ESI, Primary Health Centres, Covid Centres and Vaccination Centres.

Members of RANA, Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore Cancer foundation and few other individuals have volunteered to bear the compensation/stipend for these 106 staff nurses for a period of 3 months at total cost of around 50 lakhs.

PSG College of Technology and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University have come forward to provide accommodation and food for these staff nurses.

Coimbatore Municipal Corporation has provided the transportation facility.

We are in constant follow up with Dean’s, CHO and other concerned and understand that at least there is a further requirement of another 75 plus staff nurses.

This information was circulated in the Social Media platforms, FM Radio stations and we had received applications from 450 staff nurses. It is now followed up with the help of dedicated volunteers to facilitate to fill the immediate requirements.

We are happy to play a small part in supporting the Government Medical Infrastructure Team at Coimbatore and we thank the donors who have generously contributed to the cause.