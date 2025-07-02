Rasanai Presents: The ‘Monsoon Food Festival’ – A Celebration of Rain, Flavour and Comfort

Covai Post Network







As the skies turn a moody grey and the scent of rain-kissed earth lingers in the air, Rasanai invites you to indulge in a culinary celebration that pays homage to the most romantic of seasons — the monsoon.

Running until July 6th, 2025, the Monsoon Food Festival is a sensory journey through South India’s regional kitchens, spotlighting age-old recipes thoughtfully chosen for their warming, digestive, and immunity-boosting properties. From soul-nourishing broths to crispy street-side snacks and comforting desserts, each dish evokes memories of rainy afternoons and home-cooked joy.

Indulge in unique monsoon delicacies such as Mudavattukaal Kizhangu Soup (a heritage Tamil soup made with wild oak fern), Andhra Mirapakkaya Bajji (spicy green chillies dipped in seasoned batter and fried golden), Chettinad Yeral Paniyaram (soft fried dumpling filled with a fiery prawn masala), Pazham Pori with Mutton Roast (a bold and flavour-packed pairing of Kerala’s sweet banana fritters with succulent, slow-cooked mutton roast), and Chakka Surul Appam (smoky on the outside and sweet on the inside, this jackfruit-infused delicacy from Kerala is a warm hug in every bite).

Whether you seek comfort, nostalgia, or bold regional flavours, the Monsoon Food Festival in Rasanai, Kochi and Coimbatore promises a multi-sensory journey through South India’s monsoon kitchens.