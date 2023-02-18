  • Download mobile app
18 Feb 2023
RASHMIKA MANDANNA HAS A NEW CRUSH AS SHE BECOMES 7UP®’S NEW BRAND AMBASSADOR

Covai Post Network

February 18, 2023

Coimbatore :Revealing a refreshing new love story this Valentine’s Day, 7UP®, the clear refreshing drink, made a marquee announcement today of roping in youth icon and superstarRashmika Mandanna as its brand ambassador. The collaboration has been announced with a fun and light-hearted video that featuresthe stunning and uber-cool Rashmika sealing the deal with 7UP®’sFido Dido®as herValentine while giving him a quick flying kiss.

Rashmika Mandanna a.k.a the national crush of India has paved her way in the hearts of millions with her bubbly and girl-next-door persona. Her easy-going and vivacious vibe has helped her breakthrough as one of the leading young female superstars in the country today. This blockbuster partnership will furtherstrengthen 7UP®’s bond with the youthacross the country.

Speaking on the appointment, Naseeb Puri, Senior Marketing Director, Energy, Hydration & Flavours, PepsiCo India, said, “Rashmika with her refreshing and lively personalityhas quickly become one of the most loved youth icons of India and is truly a great match for 7UP. Her wide appeal and strong fan following will help us widen our reach across a diverse consumer demographic. We are extremely excited have the freshest face on the block join forces with us and bring forth disruptive, fun, and engaging campaigns.”

