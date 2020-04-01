Relief tokens should not be distributed by ruling party workers

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : DMK today urged the district collector, K Rajamani to ensure that the distribution of tokens for relief to the ration card holders was done by the officials and not by the AIADMK workers.

The coronavirus has created a scare among all the sections of the society and daily wage earners, agricultural labourers, auto drivers and construction workers were seriously affected due to this, DMK MLA, N Karthik said in a letter to Rajamani.

The government on March 24 announced to provide Rs.1,000 and ration articles through PDS by token system, he said.

However, it was found that AIADMK workers were distributing the token across the district, he alleged in the letter.

As the relief was provided with the tax payers’ money, the tokens should be distributed by the officials and not not by the ruling party cadres, he said.