Ride on a horseback to save indigenous horses

The Indigenous Horse Society – Tamilnadu is an organization that promotes, preserves, and accredits indigenous horses. The organization has been operating since it was officially recognized in 2019.

The Indigenous Horse Society – Tamil Nadu (IHS TN) and the Nila Horse riding school have organized a ten-day horseback riding expedition from Kanyakumari to Anthiyur to increase awareness about the importance of raising and protecting indigenous horses. The horse riding excursion takes place during the 2000-year-old Chariot Festival at Anthiyur Gurunathasamy Temple.

On 28th July 2023, the journey will begin in Kanyakumari and end at Anthiyur Gurunathasamy Temple on 8th August 2023. The expedition will be inaugurated by Mr.Vijay Vasanth, Member of Parliament, Kanyakumari Loksabha Constituency. In this horse ride, five horse riders from Nila Horse riding School will take part.

The names are as follows: Priyadarshini Ranganathan Age 32(1), Subatra Age 12(2), Manav Subramanian Age 11(3), Gauthaman Meyvani Vetri Kannan Age 33(4), Swathi Vigneswari Age 32(5). They are going to enter into the Indian Book of Records for their horse riding expedition.