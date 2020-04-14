Ringing of bank alarm creates panic for one hour in Ooty

Covai Post Network

Ooty : Panic gripped in this tourist

town, when an alarm of the Central Cooperative Bank continusly rang for more than one hour Tuesday.

Amid the lock down and lesser movement of the people, the alarm created real panic from 11 AM and some of the traders in the market informed police.

Police officials who arrived at the spot immediately called the Bank authorities, who rushed to the bank and opened the door, police said.

After checking for nearly half an hour, they found nothing serious, like breaking of strong room or theft from the bank, relieving the town from panic for nearly one hour.

Police suspect that the alarm might have activated due to power fluctuation or falling of lizard or rat on the attached strong room, they said.